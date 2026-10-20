Autumn trends: what people are wearing on the streets of Kyiv in 2026

Autumn Kyiv has its own distinctive rhythm and style. The season’s trends highlighted by international publications such as Vogue and Who What Wear are adapted in Ukraine’s capital through practicality, layering, and quality. The key point is that fashion’s fleeting nature is no longer relevant; today, the emphasis is on quality and the longevity of clothing. UNN will tell you about the main fashion novelties for women and men for autumn 2026 that will remain in trend for a long time.

Women’s wardrobe

Women’s autumn fashion in Kyiv this year is moving away from the excessive relaxed oversize of previous seasons in favor of carefully considered silhouettes. The emphasis is on the clear architecture of garments, deep colors, and refined textures.

Outerwear

According to transitional-season trend reviews, the main outerwear hits are coats and short jackets with high funnel necks. They protect against cold wind without the need to immediately wrap up in massive scarves.

The second constant leader of the season is the traditional check pattern. Coats and trench coats in British check or small houndstooth can be seen near every popular Kyiv coffee spot. Worker jackets also remain on trend—made of sturdy cotton or corduroy with contrasting collars—which Kyiv women confidently combine with delicate silk dresses, classic suit trousers, and even jeans.

Bottoms

The skinny era has not disappeared into the past; it has been integrated into new trends. Silhouettes that visually elongate the figure and add dynamism to an outfit dominate the streets:

Flared jeans and trousers

The silhouette that gently hugs the hips and widens from the knee downward has become the season’s main favorite. A length that almost touches the ground or covers the shoe to the middle of the heel or sole visually elongates the silhouette, adds height, and makes the gait more graceful.

Wide jeans in dark raw denim

Light-blue models have given way to deep, saturated indigo and graphite. Sturdy denim without artificial fading or holes looks much more polished and expensive and holds its shape better, which is critically important for autumn layered looks.

Pleated palazzo suit trousers

Wide-leg trousers with a high rise and deep pleats are made from dense wool or suit-weight tweed. They create freedom of movement beautifully and are easy to combine with both oversized sweaters and strict blazers.

Statement details and footwear

It is impossible to imagine an autumn wardrobe without accessories that bring the entire look together. This year, wide belts with noticeable buckles have become popular; they are worn over coats or elongated blazers, emphasizing the waist.

As for footwear, lightweight summer styles have given way to loafers with thick soles, worn with substantial socks, as well as pointed-toe pumps for dry days.

Men’s wardrobe

Men’s fashion in Kyiv balances the convenience of urban workwear with the elegance of smart casual. Men are increasingly choosing complex textures—sturdy twill, soft suede, quality wool, and dense denim.

Outerwear

Men’s outerwear this season has clear geometry.

Mid-length double-breasted wool coats

A straight or slightly relaxed cut and deep colors. They are worn both over classic suits and with relaxed hoodies, with the hood pulled out over the coat.

Suede and leather bombers

Walnut- or dark-chocolate-colored suede is displacing sporty nylon jackets. It looks expensive while remaining practical for everyday travel around the city.

Trousers and denim

Utility and comfort prevail in the men’s segment. Instead of overly slim models, men are choosing:

Straight-leg jeans in dark denim

Without artificial fading or holes, minimalist, durable, and versatile.

Corduroy trousers and pleated models

Wide-wale corduroy is returning to wardrobes as the main textural alternative to ordinary cotton, making it ideal for cool October days.

Why do we wear exactly this?

Fashion trends do not emerge out of nowhere. Industry experts and trend-forecasting platforms agree that modern society has grown somewhat tired of the overly rapid pace of change in the mass market. Instead, the concept of pragmatic luxury and durability is coming to the fore.

According to analyses from global style publications, including material from the Who What Wear platform, a fall wardrobe requires pieces that will serve for years. This is why there is strong demand for high-quality heavy knitwear, classically tailored coats, expensive-looking denim, and statement accessories capable of completely changing the mood of a basic look.

What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?