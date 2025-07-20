At least 21 people died in a bus accident in southern Iran

At least 21 people have died in Iran after a bus overturned in the south of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

Masoud Abed, head of the emergency services in Fars province, said that another 34 people were injured in the accident south of Shiraz, the provincial capital.

Abed said that rescue operations are ongoing and that additional information and final figures will be announced after the operation is completed and a detailed investigation is conducted.

He noted that the incident occurred at 11:05 AM, and rescue forces immediately arrived at the scene. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

Iran, where almost 17,000 road accident victims are recorded annually, is one of the countries with a record number of road accidents. The number of victims is related to traffic rule violations.

Addition

In Hungary, a bus with Ukrainian registration was involved in an accident between Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvár. 19 people were injured, including 17 underage Ukrainian citizens, two of whom sustained serious injuries.

In Germany, on the A19 highway, a Flixbus tourist bus traveling from Copenhagen to Vienna overturned. As a result of the accident, 23 people were injured, including four Ukrainian citizens.