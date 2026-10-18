At least 17 people have died at a religious festival in India

Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

On Saturday, at least 17 people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a religious festival in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. This was reported by the government of West Bengal, according to UNN.

As a result of the tragic stampede at the "Chorbagan Puja" festival in the northern part of Kolkata, 17 people were killed and 25 injured. The state’s chief minister, together with the chief secretary, the secretary for home affairs, the director general of police and the commissioner of police, are closely monitoring developments — the statement said.

The office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The Prime Minister has announced that the next of kin of each person who died in the stampede in Kolkata will receive a one-time financial assistance of 200,000 rupees ($2,106 — ed.) from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Each of the injured will receive financial assistance of 50,000 rupees ($387 — ed.).

A video of the moment of the incident was also published online.

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