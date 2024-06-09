As of today, light restrictions in Ukraine have been lifted - DTEK

Today, on June 9, in Ukraine, light restrictions were lifted throughout the day. This is reported by DTEK, reports UNN.

Good news. According to the updated information from Ukrenergo, today we will be able to pass a day without shutdown schedules - stated in the message of DTEK.

The company reminded that the situation in the power system remains extremely tense. Therefore, they urged to consume light sparingly.

Previously, it was planned that on June 9 in the Kiev, Donetsk, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions stabilization shutdown schedules will be applied only for two hours - from 20:00 to 22:00.