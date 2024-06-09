As of today, light restrictions in Ukraine have been lifted - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
According to DTEK, on June 9, restrictions on the supply of electricity were lifted throughout the day in Ukraine, which will allow the country to spend the day without planned blackouts.
Good news. According to the updated information from Ukrenergo, today we will be able to pass a day without shutdown schedules
The company reminded that the situation in the power system remains extremely tense. Therefore, they urged to consume light sparingly.
Previously, it was planned that on June 9 in the Kiev, Donetsk, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions stabilization shutdown schedules will be applied only for two hours - from 20:00 to 22:00.