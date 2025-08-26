Artificial intelligence and e-notary: revolutionary services will soon appear in the "Diia" application

The Ministry of Digital Transformation promises that new services designed to improve the convenience of identification, verification, and consultation services for Ukrainians will soon be integrated into the "Diia" service. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fedorov's Telegram channel.

Details

In the near future, 6 top services are expected to appear in "Diia", which, according to the developers' plan, will change the lives of every Ukrainian for the better.

We are working on projects that will become a revolutionary stage in the development of digital Ukraine. - promised Minister Fedorov.

What is it about? So, according to the official announcement, the following will appear on the "Diia" portal in the near future:

AI assistant on the Diia portal

The AI assistant will help with consultations and public services.

We will launch the world's first national AI assistant that will provide public services. - stated in Mykhailo Fedorov's post.

As indicated, the first service is an income certificate.

Soon you will be able to receive consultations and public services by simply typing your request into the chat in human language. - they add in the explanation.

e-Notary

This is about online notary services.

A project that will go down in the history of the digital state. - emphasize the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Thus, citizens will be able to receive notary services online. This will improve quality functions and should balance prices downwards.

"E-Consul": Ukrainians abroad can now submit documents online for notarization

e-Excise

The service is designed to ensure the legality of products in "Diia".

The project is intended to solve the following problem: Ukraine loses about UAH 30 billion due to a lack of taxes on alcohol and tobacco.

The goal is the digital transformation of this area.

We will carry out a digital transformation of the sphere and replace the paper excise stamp with an electronic one. Ukrainians will be able to check the legality of products in Diia by simply scanning the electronic stamp. - comments the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation on his page.

Path of the Wounded

According to the explanation, this will be an online kit that will provide services for military personnel and their families.

Services for veterans and military personnel are a priority for us. Soon, a comprehensive service for military personnel and their families — the Path of the Wounded — will appear in Diia. The entire process will be online, and interaction with government agencies will be automatic. No queues, document collection, or trips to various institutions - stated in the post.

Basic social assistance

"We are starting a beta test of a service that has no analogues in other countries. This is a comprehensive service that will combine all social payments into one," — this is stated in the reference. It is added that "Diia" itself, without paper bureaucracy, will help in submitting applications.

Certificate of no criminal record with apostille

Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we are working to enable you to order a document in Diia with delivery. Currently, it can only be obtained at one address in Kyiv — the new service will correct this inconvenience. - reports Mykhailo Fedorov's Telegram channel.

Recall

The Government of Ukraine announced new digital services "Diia.Office" and "CSAP 2.0", which aim to reduce corruption and increase trust in public services. These tools will ensure efficiency and control, and will also simplify the interaction of citizens with government agencies.

Over 1000 Ukrainians replaced their vehicle registration certificate in Diia in a week: how the service works