Over 1000 Ukrainians replaced their vehicle registration certificate in Diia in a week: how the service works

More than 1,000 Ukrainians have already replaced their vehicle registration certificate in Diia. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

We have the first results of work a week after the launch of the service. More than 1,000 Ukrainians have replaced their vehicle registration certificate in Diia. Fast, convenient and without queues - Fedorov said.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation also explained how the new service works.

In the Diia application, select Services➡️ Driver ➡️ Replace vehicle registration certificate. The next step is to sign the application and specify a convenient delivery method — Ukrposhta branch or courier - Fedorov noted.

According to him, to replace the vehicle registration certificate, you need to:

✅authorize in Diia;

✅have a tax number (RNOKPP) in the application;

✅have a biometric document in Diia: passport or residence permit;

✅be the owner of the vehicle and have a registration certificate in Diia.

Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate