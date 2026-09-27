Around 800,000 people gathered for Pope Leo's Mass in central Paris

Photo: Reuters

About 800,000 people gathered in central Paris on Saturday for an open-air Mass led by Pope Leo during his four-day visit to France. It was the largest event of the pontiff's French tour, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Crowds filled an approximately 2-kilometer stretch of the Champs-Élysées from Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe. The Pope drove among the people in an open-top Popemobile, blessing children and people with disabilities.

Photo: Reuters

During the Mass, Leo urged Catholics not to seek happiness in material possessions.

Only God can fill the emptiness within us – the pontiff said during his homily.

The previous day, Pope Leo spoke at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, where he warned of a crisis facing the UN and other international institutions, and again raised the issue of the risks associated with the development of artificial intelligence.

After Paris, the pontiff traveled to Lourdes. On Sunday, he is scheduled to meet there with French people who have suffered violence at the hands of members of the clergy.

Pope Leo warns that the UN risks turning into a "farce"