MIM-104 Patriot

Appropriated essential equipment - platoon commander of the Air Force detained in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

A platoon commander of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Kyiv region appropriated equipment intended for combat duty. Among the stolen items were computers, monitors, and tablets.

Appropriated essential equipment - platoon commander of the Air Force detained in Kyiv region
Photo: SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a platoon commander of one of the military units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv region. The man appropriated equipment that was used for combat duty and air space protection, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

Among the stolen items, law enforcement officers found stationary computers, monitors of various sizes, and tablets with access to mobile internet. According to the investigation, the aforementioned equipment was to be used by mobile groups to repel enemy attacks.

The serviceman was notified of suspicion of misappropriation of military property with abuse of official position under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed an SBU employee for taking a bribe of 68,000 dollars for removing two citizens from the wanted list at the TCC and arranging a deferment. According to the investigation, this deferment was to be issued based on fictitious documents about three children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

