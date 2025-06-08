Apple to present updates at WWDC 2025: will they be "exciting", amid development problems - unknown

As in previous years, the company will focus on software updates and new technologies. But this year, Apple faces challenges related to artificial intelligence development, tariffs, and the transfer of production from China.

UNN reports with reference to Business Insider and Bloomberg.

Details

WWDC 2025, Apple's annual developer conference, will begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time / 1:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday. Last year's event was notable for its focus on artificial intelligence. This year, analysts expect the Apple WWDC 2025 event to feature user interface updates. However, there is a "fly in the ointment" - analysts remind that current expectations are related to issues that have arisen, in particular:

and to the pace and quality of artificial intelligence development;

graphics and innovations - Apple Intelligence is behind schedule:

difficulties against the background of the China-US tariff plan struggle;

transfer of production from China.

WWDC announcements will be relatively phased and restrained, with the possible exception of a likely visual revision of the user interface - explained JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee Business Insider.

What Apple has been focusing on lately

As in previous years, the company will focus on software updates and new technologies, including the next version of iOS. Rumor has it that it will have the most significant design changes since the advent of iOS 7.

Reports suggest that the new design may contain elements reminiscent of visionOS, the software that runs on Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset. This means that the new OS may have a transparent interface and more rounded program icons that will depart from today's traditional square format.

Apple to release iOS 26 and macOS 26 as part of software rebranding and redesign

A visual redesign may be implemented throughout the Apple ecosystem (including even CarPlay), providing a smoother experience for consumers as they navigate between their various devices.

Apple will change the names of its operating systems

Apple will announce a change in the naming system for iOS at this year's WWDC. Instead of announcing the next version of iOS as iOS 19, Apple's operating systems will switch to year-based names.

That is, users will be able to see the launch of iOS 26, along with the OS for other products, including adOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26.

How is artificial intelligence doing?

According to analysts, the company has reached a dead end in the artificial intelligence race, announcing AI capabilities that have not yet been released. This has even led some Apple experts to accuse the company of advertising empty tools.

Apple has released several artificial intelligence tools such as Image Playground, Genmoji, Writing Tools, Photos Clean Up and more. But it is also important to note that the promise of an improved Siri, personalized for the end user and able to perform actions in your apps, has been delayed.

Apple has turned to outside companies like OpenAI to give its iPhone a boost in terms of artificial intelligence capabilities. At WWDC, it may also announce support for other artificial intelligence chatbots.

Other AI updates

Apple's "Health" app may soon include artificial intelligence technology that may include a health chatbot and generative AI analytics that provide personalized health suggestions based on user data.

Apple will likely make the most of a number of smaller AI-enabled OS updates, given its unimpressive progress, media reports say.

Reports suggest that these updates may include, for example, AI-based battery management features and an AI-based "Shortcuts" app.

