Apple to release iOS 26 and macOS 26 as part of software rebranding and redesign

Apple plans the largest renaming of its operating systems, which is part of a software redesign that extends to all its devices. The presentation is expected to release iOS 26 and macOS 26, Bloomberg writes, reports UNN.

Details

According to people familiar with the matter, Apple's next operating systems will be identified by the year of release rather than the version number. This means that the current iOS 18 will give way to iOS 26. Other updates will be known as iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 – sources told the publication.

The apple fell far from the tree: Trump wants Apple to stop producing iPhones in India

Apple is implementing these changes to ensure consistency in its branding and to abandon an approach that could confuse customers and developers. Modern operating systems, including iOS 18, watchOS 12, macOS 15, and visionOS 2, use different numbers because their initial versions did not debut simultaneously.

A spokesman for Apple in Cupertino, California, declined to comment.

The technology giant will announce the changes at the World Developers Conference on June 9. The branding will be accompanied by new user interfaces across all operating systems. This is an attempt to provide a more holistic experience when users switch devices. The new look, internally dubbed Solarium, will include tvOS, watchOS and parts of visionOS.

Apple seems determined to improve the LLM Siri - an artificial intelligence-based assistant

The latest software and gadget naming strategy resembles the approaches used by both Samsung Electronics Co. and Microsoft Corp.

In 2020, Samsung renamed its flagship Galaxy S phone line, linking the name to the year of release, moving to the Galaxy S20. The predecessor to this device, which debuted in 2019, was the Galaxy S10, representing the 10th generation.

In 1995, Microsoft switched to naming its core operating systems after the year of their release, releasing Windows 95, followed by Windows 98 and Windows 2000.

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a special duty of 25% if the company does not move all iPhone production to the United States. Apple, meanwhile, is expanding production in India, reducing its dependence on China.