TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
08:32 AM • 1062 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

08:30 AM • 2382 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

07:57 AM • 4078 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

06:58 AM • 9522 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

05:46 AM • 19955 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32398 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72633 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72030 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76980 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78383 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
05:46 AM • 19955 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 204393 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 417698 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 343163 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 446685 views
Apple seems determined to improve the LLM Siri - an artificial intelligence-based assistant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

Apple is working on a complete redesign of LLM Siri to catch up with competitors in the field of AI. The company is changing its approach and investing in a new architecture for a more plausible and informative assistant.

Apple seems determined to improve the LLM Siri - an artificial intelligence-based assistant

Apple is a bit behind in the development of artificial intelligence and large language models (LLM). The company is announcing endless updates. Currently, a significant part of the effort depends on rebuilding the Siri LLM, UNN reports with reference to The Verge and Bloomberg.

Details

A new major report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg details the reasons for the imperfection of Apple Intelligence, criticisms from users and experts. At the same time, it is noted that Apple is working on "LLM Siri" - a redesigned, generative version of the company's digital assistant based on artificial intelligence. Apple's previous approach to combining the assistant with the existing Siri did not work.

Context

As Gurman explains, Apple "doesn't like investing in goals without a clear endpoint," and Apple software chief Craig Federighi "was reluctant to make big investments in AI."

As for AI, one unnamed Apple executive told him that "...you don't really know what the product is until you make the investment." This would mean expensive GPUs, which the company was in no hurry to buy, and later there were not enough of them to keep up with the competition.

Apple's head of artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, believed that people don't want AI chatbots. He told employees that customers usually want to be able to turn off tools like ChatGPT.

The old Siri didn't work with the new Siri

Apparently, Apple believed that adding generative AI features to the old Siri was the fastest way to catch up with Apple in the field of AI. But it didn't work.

It's like hitting a mole. You fix one problem and three more appear

- said one of Gurman's employees.

A new Bloomberg report mentions that several top Apple executives want to limit Giannandrea's role in the company in anticipation of his possible retirement in the near future.

Pope Leo XIV: Artificial intelligence is one of the main challenges for humanity11.05.25, 14:39 • 4500 views

On the other hand, they say that he continues to attract talented engineers and researchers to Apple's artificial intelligence department. Against this background, the company is trying to change its approach.

Apple Intelligence is looking for its way

In part, this may be a complete overhaul of Siri, rather than just trying to make generative AI work with the old Siri.

According to Bloomberg, Apple's artificial intelligence team in Zurich is working on a new architecture that will be "completely built on an LLM-based engine."

The idea is that this will make the assistant "more credible in communication and better at synthesizing information."

Another part of the solution is to use iPhone and differential privacy to improve Apple's synthesized data. That is, comparing fake training data with language from iPhone users' emails, but doing it on the device and sending only synthesized data back to Apple for AI training.

Apple is developing chips for smart glasses, AI servers and new Macs - Bloomberg08.05.25, 21:13 • 10689 views

And one of the ways the company is discussing improving Siri is to release a version of the LLM to the Internet to "collect and synthesize data from multiple sources."

In essence, Siri is an AI-powered web search tool similar to Perplexity, one of the companies Apple approached about partnering for AI-powered search in Safari.

Summary

For users of Apple products, the current situation clearly means one thing:

Apple is working hard to make up for lost time.

While there have been challenges along the way, the future looks brighter as specific ambitions and resources are in place to improve the artificial intelligence experience across all products.

Apple will support control of its devices with brain implants - WSJ14.05.25, 13:41 • 2702 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Bloomberg L.P.
Apple Inc.
