The Hungarian government is engaged in anti-Ukrainian hysteria and manipulates facts about Ukraine's membership in the EU. This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) regarding the so-called "national consultations VOKS2025 on Ukraine's accession to the European Union", which were initiated by the government and lasted from April 14 to June 20, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that they respect those Hungarians who took part in the "consultations", including those "who have an opinion that does not coincide with ours", and are ready to hear their concerns and clarify Ukraine's position.

The official results of the consultations have not yet been published. However, it is difficult to doubt the general manipulative purpose of this action by the Hungarian government, which has nothing to do with the principles of democracy, openness and transparency of expression of will. - stated in the Ukrainian foreign policy department.

They believe that the Hungarian government made maximum efforts to ensure the result it needed, while the "consultations" were accompanied by an aggressive escalation of unfounded hatred for everything related to Ukraine, and such an information campaign has been going on for many months.

Hungarian officials are inventing non-existent threats from Ukraine to groundlessly intimidate Hungarian citizens. The real purpose of this anti-Ukrainian hysteria is to divert the attention of Hungarian society from the failures of the government's socio-economic policy to an imaginary external enemy. We are convinced that the absolute majority of Hungarian citizens are able to recognize this primitive manipulation. - stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The department considers the Hungarian people friendly and grateful to all Hungarians who sincerely support Ukraine and Ukrainians during the full-scale war.

"We are confident that the majority of Hungarian society understands perfectly well that Ukraine and Ukrainians are not their enemies. We are convinced that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is in the strategic interests of Hungary itself. It will ensure both stability in the region as a whole, as well as protection and well-being for all citizens of Ukraine, including members of the Hungarian national minority," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized.

Context

In April, during the Hungarian poll VOKS 2025, the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, Orban's adviser stated that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion a year.

Recently, the leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisa" Peter Magyar announced the "complete failure" of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

