All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Szijjártó: Hungary will resist the von der Leyen and Zelenskyy plan that threatens the EU economy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Péter Szijjártó stated that Budapest will use all means to stop the von der Leyen and Zelenskyy initiative on energy sanctions that could harm the EU economy.

Szijjártó: Hungary will resist the von der Leyen and Zelenskyy plan that threatens the EU economy

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would use all possible means to stop the initiative of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding new energy sanctions against Russia, which, in his opinion, could seriously harm the economies of Central Europe and the entire EU. This was reported by MTI, writes UNN.

Details

The government will use all means to prevent the von der Leyen-Zelensky plan, which will destroy the economy of Central European countries, but will also deal another blow to the European economy as a whole

- said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in the Sunday newspaper program on Kossuth Radio.

His statement was in response to a question about the meeting of the European Union Energy Council in Luxembourg on Monday, which will also discuss a ban on the purchase of Russian energy.

Péter Szijjártó said that in Europe, natural gas already costs two to three times more than, for example, in the United States, but the price of electricity is also four to five times higher than economic entities pay for it in China.

The extraordinary decrease in the competitiveness of the European economy in recent years has been largely related to the fact that energy prices in Europe have "practically skyrocketed due to Brussels' failed policies, due to the policy of sanctions

- he added.

The minister said that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Ukrainians have been trying to get the EU to impose sanctions on energy carriers as well. He said that Zelenskyy has been continuously trying for three years to get the EU to ban the purchase of natural gas, oil and nuclear fuel from Russia.

According to him, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, who has "caused extraordinary damage to the European Union" in recent years, now supports the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy more strongly than ever before, and Brussels supports Ukraine more strongly than ever before. One of the elements of this is that they want the Hungarian people, among others, to pay the price for further support of Ukraine, he noted.

Fico demands postponement of EU sanctions until the issue of Russian gas is resolved15.06.25, 16:03 • 2474 views

