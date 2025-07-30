Another European country recognizes Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly

The government of Malta will announce the recognition of the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025. This was announced on Facebook by the country's Prime Minister Robert Abela, according to UNN.

According to him, this decision will be announced in New York during the UN High-Level Conference on the settlement of the two-state issue between Israel and Palestine.

Our country's position demonstrates our commitment to finding a solution for lasting peace in the Middle East - said the head of the Maltese government.

As is known, to date, the sovereignty of Palestine has been recognized by more than 140 of the 193 UN member states.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the UK would recognize a Palestinian state in September if Israel did not take significant steps to end the "terrible situation" in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly.

