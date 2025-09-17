$41.180.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Another drone found in Poland after Russian attack: government links incident to launch from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Local residents of the Polish village of Stanisławka discovered a drone that likely violated Polish airspace. This is not the first incident after Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which led to an investigation and the invocation of NATO Article 4.

Another drone found in Poland after Russian attack: government links incident to launch from Belarus

In the Polish village of Stanisławka, Zamość County, Lublin Voivodeship, local residents discovered a drone that allegedly violated Polish airspace. This is not the first such incident in the region after Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine, Polsat News reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dorota Krukovska-Bubilo, spokeswoman for the Main Police Department of Zamość, a report about a suspicious object in the forest area was received around 11 a.m.

A patrol dispatched to the scene confirmed that it was a drone. Police secured the area and notified the prosecutor's office in Lublin. An investigation is currently underway

— she noted.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

The Polish Operational Command of the Armed Forces reported on the night of the attack that Russian drones had repeatedly invaded the country's airspace. Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that this case is special.

This is the first time during the war that drones were launched not from Ukraine due to a technical error or provocation, but directly from the territory of Belarus

— he stated.

The government in Warsaw reacted to the incident by invoking Article 4 of NATO, which provides for consultations between allies in the event of a security threat.

At the same time, fragments of drones have previously been recorded falling in various voivodeships of Poland: nine in Lublin, one in Łódź, two in Masovia, three in Świętokrzyskie, and one more in Warmian-Masurian.

Recall

Last year, Russia violated the airspace of nine European countries 36 times. Both accidental drone flights and deliberate combat operations using attack drones were recorded.

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.

Poland is investing in joint projects with Ukraine for the development of anti-drone technologies and the modernization of air defense systems. This decision was made after the incident with Russian drones that violated Polish airspace.

Stepan Haftko

