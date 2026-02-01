Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout Ukraine

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 15197 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 22411 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 20687 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 37636 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 54912 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 36885 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 34556 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 27186 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 17022 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14496 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
2m/s
60%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and MoscowFebruary 1, 06:44 AM • 8302 views
Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceledFebruary 1, 06:47 AM • 6994 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 10367 views
Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - BildFebruary 1, 09:38 AM • 5474 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto11:56 AM • 19184 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 53050 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 81501 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 59574 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 65830 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 67114 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 16536 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 27345 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 30108 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 33026 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 34300 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
Starlink
Heating
Social network

Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On February 2, scheduled hourly power outages and power limitations will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 2, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Energy workers restored electricity to 1.2 million families in Ukraine after Russian shelling27.01.26, 15:53 • 3068 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine