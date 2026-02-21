The 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces stopped the advance of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group north of Pokrovsk. Fire was opened after aerial reconnaissance. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, according to UNN.

Details

The 147th Artillery Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps stopped the advance of an enemy group north of Pokrovsk. The sabotage and reconnaissance group operated in small cells of 2-3 people, trying to reach the farm area and entrench themselves. - the post says.

According to preliminary information, the enemy's movement was timely detected by aerial reconnaissance of Ukrainian artillerymen. After transmitting accurate coordinates, fire was opened on the target.

The targets were engaged by artillerymen of the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces. 155-mm caliber fire stopped the enemy even before they reached the designated area. As a result of the engagement, three occupiers were eliminated, and three more received serious injuries. - the post says.

Recall

In the Odesa region, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility on the night of February 21, causing significant damage. Repair work will take a long time, but energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences.