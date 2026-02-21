DSV Brigade stopped Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Pokrovsk, three occupiers eliminated

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 1970 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 8340 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 11590 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 11176 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 12950 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 22095 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 32591 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26473 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30414 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28049 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
1.8m/s
60%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Colombia has made progress in negotiations with Venezuela on resuming natural gas tradeFebruary 21, 04:31 AM • 12223 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 21, 04:48 AM • 13173 views
Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - BloombergFebruary 21, 07:00 AM • 4830 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 11251 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 6768 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 33375 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 42643 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 53932 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 70610 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 108233 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Olena Ivanovska
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Slovakia
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 6980 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 11362 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 12547 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 15339 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 20927 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

DSV Brigade stopped Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Pokrovsk, three occupiers eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The 147th separate artillery brigade of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group north of Pokrovsk. 155-mm caliber fire eliminated three occupiers, and three more were seriously wounded.

DSV Brigade stopped Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Pokrovsk, three occupiers eliminated

The 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces stopped the advance of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group north of Pokrovsk. Fire was opened after aerial reconnaissance. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, according to UNN.

Details

The 147th Artillery Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps stopped the advance of an enemy group north of Pokrovsk. The sabotage and reconnaissance group operated in small cells of 2-3 people, trying to reach the farm area and entrench themselves.

- the post says.

According to preliminary information, the enemy's movement was timely detected by aerial reconnaissance of Ukrainian artillerymen. After transmitting accurate coordinates, fire was opened on the target.

The targets were engaged by artillerymen of the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces. 155-mm caliber fire stopped the enemy even before they reached the designated area. As a result of the engagement, three occupiers were eliminated, and three more received serious injuries.

- the post says.

Recall

In the Odesa region, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility on the night of February 21, causing significant damage. Repair work will take a long time, but energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Pokrovsk
Odesa Oblast
DTEK
Armed Forces of Ukraine