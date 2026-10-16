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Amazon has unveiled new AI gadgets - what they can do and how much they cost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

Amazon has unveiled two Bee AI devices: the $75 Frontier wristband and the $100 magnetic Eclipse. They record and analyze conversations.

Amazon has unveiled new AI gadgets - what they can do and how much they cost

On October 15, Amazon unveiled two new listening devices from Bee, including a wearable device and a credit card-sized recorder, marking the company's latest move into the artificial intelligence gadget market. CNBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

Bee Frontier is an upgraded version of Amazon's existing device, which can be worn on the wrist or attached to clothing. Like previous generations, Bee Frontier offers up to seven days of battery life, but it is also more expensive—$75 compared with $50 for its predecessor.

In July 2025, Amazon acquired Bee, a San Francisco startup known for its wristbands that constantly listen in on conversations, for an undisclosed sum. Bee's wristbands are equipped with artificial intelligence and microphones that can record, transcribe, and analyze conversations.

The two microphones on Bee Frontier have improved noise filtering, "so it can capture what matters and ignore what doesn't, even in noisy environments, such as a crowded restaurant or an open office," Amazon said in a blog post.

Amazon also unveiled the $100 Bee Eclipse, which works like other Bee devices, but instead of being worn, the credit card-sized gadget attaches magnetically to the back of a smartphone.

Bee Frontier was set to go on sale on October 15, while Bee Eclipse "will be available soon," the company said.

Amazon is updating its Bee lineup as technology companies prepare for the holiday season with a range of new artificial intelligence devices. Amazon has dropped its budget Fire tablet lineup in favor of three new Alexa tablets with AI support, while Microsoft unveiled a Windows-based laptop with an Nvidia processor, and Apple introduced its HomeView smart home hub with Siri AI.

Bee gadgets will compete with other AI-enabled wearables already on the market.

When turned on, Bee devices constantly record conversations. Amazon says this enables key features such as conversation summaries and the ability to review memories from the past few days to recall what you discussed. The device can also track "recurring patterns or themes" to set personalized goals or assign tasks.

A subscription to Bee Pro, which costs $12 a month, gives users unlimited brief conversation overviews and daily memories, as well as integration with Amazon's online store, the Alexa+ voice assistant, and third-party applications. For example, if a user mentions that they need to buy dish soap, they may see a recommended product on Amazon's homepage or in Bee's mobile and desktop apps.

The company said Bee devices are designed so that no one, including Amazon, can access your data. Users can delete their transcripts and brief overviews at any time, and "audio is never stored," Amazon said.

An LED indicator signals that Bee devices are recording, Amazon said.

Addition

Earlier in October Amazon unveiled a set of new, more expensive Alexa tablets and said it was discontinuing its budget Fire lineup, signaling a significant shift in the e-commerce giant's device strategy. The company introduced 8-inch, 11-inch, and 12-inch models, priced from $230 to $550 for the version equipped with Amazon's "Nanomatte" display technology, developed in partnership with Corning to "significantly reduce screen glare." 

Amazon's voice-controlled Echo smart speaker enabled users to become accustomed to interacting with the Alexa AI assistant, but the devices were designed to begin listening only when activated by a so-called wake word.

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Julia Shramko

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