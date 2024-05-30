"All weapons that come from Italy should be used in Ukraine" - Foreign Minister Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his country will not give permission to use the weapons provided by them on the territory of the Russian Federation and will never send troops to Ukraine. Writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

In a break from France and Germany saying yesterday that Kiev should be allowed to strike inside Russia with weapons provided by the West under certain circumstances, Antonio Tajani also said Italy would never send troops to Ukraine.

"All weapons that come from Italy should be used in Ukraine," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

On Monday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini sharply rejected NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg's calls to lift restrictions on the use of weapons.

"NATO cannot force us to kill in Russia, nor can anyone force us to send Italian soldiers to fight or die in Ukraine. If they want to go to fight in Ukraine, let Stoltenberg, Emmanuel Macron and all the Bombers who want war go there," said Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Finland and Canada confirmed that they did not put forward conditions for Ukraine to use their weapons to strike military facilities in Russia in self-defense against Russian aggression.