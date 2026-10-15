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The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WPPhoto
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Albania’s capital engulfed by mass unrest – protesters set buildings on fire and storm ministries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In Albania’s capital, protesters stormed ministries, set buildings on fire and clashed with police. At least 40 people have been detained.

Albania’s capital engulfed by mass unrest – protesters set buildings on fire and storm ministries

In Albania's capital, Tirana, student protests have escalated into large-scale riots involving arson and clashes with police, which have continued for more than 10 hours. At least 40 people have been detained, and dozens have been injured. Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The protests were triggered by unsatisfactory study and living conditions in dormitories, the high cost of living, and dissatisfaction with the authorities' actions. On October 14, demonstrators began throwing stones, bottles, and pyrotechnics at government buildings.

Mass student protests in France show no sign of abating, with new demonstrations planned for the weekend10.10.26, 02:17 • 6216 views

Protesters broke into the ministries of education, justice, and finance, set fire to several buildings, damaged private businesses, and surrounded the prime minister's office. Some groups also stormed shopping centers and banks.

Police accused of excessive use of force

Law enforcement officers used batons, tear gas, and water cannons against the demonstrators. Protesters, civilians, and police officers are among those injured. Journalists also reported obstruction of their work and the confiscation of equipment.

President of Albania Bajram Begaj called on the parties to engage in dialogue, while the EU delegation demanded an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by the police.

The situation in Tirana remains tense. Explosions and sirens can be heard in the city center, while the U.S. Embassy has urged its citizens to avoid the protest areas.

Massive protests over electoral reform continue in India's capital – police have detained thousands of people11.10.26, 15:32 • 4203 views

Stepan Haftko

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