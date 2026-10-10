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Mass student protests in France show no sign of abating, with new demonstrations planned for the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

In France, schoolchildren and students are protesting over a shortage of teachers and funding. A nationwide strike is scheduled for October 13.

Mass student protests in France show no sign of abating, with new demonstrations planned for the weekend

Large-scale protests by school pupils and students are ongoing in France over a shortage of teachers, overcrowded classrooms and insufficient education funding. Separate protest actions are also planned for the weekend of October 10–11. Le Monde and The Connexion report this, writes UNN.

Details

According to French media, the protests have spread to hundreds of educational institutions and, in some places, escalated into clashes with police. The authorities have promised to bring in 3,000 additional replacement teachers.

Protests and school students’ marches continue in France — what the education minister’s “emergency action plan” is supposed to resolve08.10.26, 15:24 • 3608 views

The next nationwide strike by education workers and students is scheduled for October 13. Participants will demand increased funding for educational institutions.

What the protesters are planning for the weekend

On October 10–11, opponents of the construction of the A69 motorway plan to continue their actions in southern France. At the same time, no large-scale nationwide protest has yet been announced specifically for this weekend.

Meanwhile, calls are spreading for the “yellow vest” movement to resume on October 17 over high fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

Trade unions from various sectors are also joining the protest activity, opposing worsening working conditions and the government’s economic policy.

In Paris, police forcibly dispersed protesters using water cannons and tear gas – media outlets showed footage09.10.26, 00:16 • 4100 views

Stepan Haftko

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