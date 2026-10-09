In Paris, police forcibly dispersed protesters using water cannons and tear gas – media outlets showed footage
Kyiv • UNN
Clashes broke out at a rally in support of high school students in Paris; police used water cannons and tear gas. A total of 504 people were detained, and 48 law enforcement officers were injured.
In Paris, a protest rally in support of high school students ended in clashes with law enforcement. Police used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators. Footage of the confrontation was published by the media, including Le Monde, UNN reports.
Details
The unrest broke out at Place de la Bastille at the end of the protest rally. According to Paris police, about 20 demonstrators threw street barriers at law enforcement officers.
Security forces surrounded the square, preventing some protesters from leaving the site of the rally for some time.
Hundreds detained and dozens of law enforcement officers injured
According to French authorities, 504 people were detained during the protests. In addition, 48 police officers and gendarmes were injured.
According to the French Ministry of the Interior, about 71,500 people took part in demonstrations across the country on October 8. Of these, 24,500 participated in protests in Paris.
In addition, approximately 55,000 more people joined rallies near educational institutions.
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