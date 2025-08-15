Alaska Summit: who is part of the US delegation with Trump

The White House has released the list of the full delegation traveling to Alaska, where a summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected today, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US delegation includes:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio;

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent;

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick;

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff;

Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt;

CIA Director John Ratcliffe;

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles;

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

The list was released before Trump's departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Addition

The scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.