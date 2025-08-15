$41.450.06
Publications
Alaska Summit: who is part of the US delegation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The White House has released the full list of the US delegation accompanying Donald Trump to the summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The meeting will take place in Anchorage, without the signing of documents.

Alaska Summit: who is part of the US delegation with Trump

The White House has released the list of the full delegation traveling to Alaska, where a summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected today, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US delegation includes:

  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio;
    • Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent;
      • Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick;
        • Special Envoy Steve Witkoff;
          • Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt;
            • CIA Director John Ratcliffe;
              • White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles;
                • Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

                  "High stakes": Trump sent a message before the summit in Alaska15.08.25, 14:14 • 840 views

                  The list was released before Trump's departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

                  Addition

                  The scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

                  According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

                  US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

                  Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

                  Julia Shramko

                  PoliticsNews of the World
                  Vladimir Putin
                  Alaska
                  Marco Rubio
                  White House
                  Reuters
                  Donald Trump
                  United States
                  Ukraine