Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
"High stakes": Trump sent a message before the summit in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Before flying to Alaska, where his summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is to take place, US President Donald Trump wrote on social media: "High stakes!". The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 local time in Anchorage.

"High stakes": Trump sent a message before the summit in Alaska

US President Donald Trump made a short statement on Truth Social before flying to Alaska, where his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected today, writes UNN.

Details

"High stakes!" - Trump wrote on the social network.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US presidential administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Truth Social
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Ukraine