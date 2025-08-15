"High stakes": Trump sent a message before the summit in Alaska

US President Donald Trump made a short statement on Truth Social before flying to Alaska, where his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected today, writes UNN.

Details

"High stakes!" - Trump wrote on the social network.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US presidential administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.