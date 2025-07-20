$41.870.00
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 25 out of 57 drones, with which the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine since the evening, were neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

On the night of July 20, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitators. The defense forces shot down 18 Shaheds and 7 UAVs lost location/were suppressed by electronic warfare.

On the night of July 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Zaporizhzhia and the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down 18 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country.

In addition, 7 UAVs were lost/suppressed by EW.

32 UAV hits were recorded in 10 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 6 locations.

The Air Force adds that the enemy attack is currently ongoing – a new wave of "Shaheds" is heading from the north-eastern direction.

154 battles per day: AFU struck seven concentrations of Russian forces and equipment20.07.25, 09:00 • 1518 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
