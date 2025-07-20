Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 25 out of 57 drones, with which the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine since the evening, were neutralized

On the night of July 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Zaporizhzhia and the frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down 18 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country.

In addition, 7 UAVs were lost/suppressed by EW.

32 UAV hits were recorded in 10 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 6 locations.

The Air Force adds that the enemy attack is currently ongoing – a new wave of "Shaheds" is heading from the north-eastern direction.

