Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

154 battles per day: AFU struck seven concentrations of Russian forces and equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Over the past day, July 19, 154 combat engagements took place. The Defense Forces hit seven concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment, a UAV control point, and an occupiers' artillery system.

154 battles per day: AFU struck seven concentrations of Russian forces and equipment

Since the beginning of the last day, July 19, 154 battles took place between Ukrainian troops and Russian occupation forces. The Defense Forces struck seven concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment, a UAV control point, and an artillery system of the occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dated 20.07.2025.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched four missile and 64 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 31 missiles and dropping 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5706 shellings, 117 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3857 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Shostka, Sumy Oblast; Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni and Prymorske, Vasynivka, Orikhiv, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Tyahynka, Lviv, Kherson Oblast

- the report says.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a UAV control point, and one artillery system of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 21 combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 323 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Lypets, and Starytsia

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Torske, Serebryanka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by the occupation forces near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Shevchenko, Muravka, Dachne, Myrnograd, Zvirove, Muravka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 16 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Maliivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one enemy assault near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, six combat engagements with the enemy took place.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's "Freedom of Russia" Legion successfully ambushed militants of the Rosgvardia's "Akhmat" unit near the village of Velyka Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the car explosion, three "Akhmat" members were eliminated, and information about enemy logistics was obtained.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shostka
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
