Shmyhal is preparing to present the Ministry of Defense's work program on Monday - Zelenskyy

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal is preparing to present a specific program of the Ministry's work and key priorities. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

On Monday, the Minister of Defense is preparing to present a specific program of the Ministry's work and key priorities that will be implemented in the short term, in the coming weeks, and in the medium term, over the next six months. - the President announced.

Key issues at the first meeting: Head of the Ministry of Defense Shmyhal reminded about quality provision for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, and also instructed to urgently conclude all relevant contracts regarding drones needed by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This happened after his resignation from the post of Prime Minister, which led to the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.