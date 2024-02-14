Air defense and drone coalitions officially launched: Umerov on the results of "Ramstein"

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that today, following the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format), the Coalition for Integrated Air and Missile Defense and the Coalition of Drones were officially launched, UNN reports.

"AIR DEFENSE. We are strengthening our air defense with both systems and missiles. The Coalition for Integrated Air and Missile Defense has officially started its work. 15 countries have already joined. I am grateful to Germany, France and the United States for their leadership," Umerov wrote.

He added that Ukraine is also strengthening its cooperation with partners on the issue of unmanned systems.

Today, the Drone Coalition was officially launched. Eight countries have already joined: Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Latvia. I am grateful to Latvia for its leadership," Umerov added.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about the main results of the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine (Ramstein format).