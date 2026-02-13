$42.990.04
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 19260 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 30654 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 27693 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 23829 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 35952 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 59089 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 40886 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 56904 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36536 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Agribusinessman Serhiy Tarasov may face new charges for embezzling 1,500 hectares of land

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Agribusinessman Serhiy Tarasov may face new charges for embezzling 1,500 hectares of land.

Agribusinessman Serhiy Tarasov may face new charges for embezzling 1,500 hectares of land

Law enforcement officers are investigating a case of illegal withdrawal of 1,500 hectares of land in the interests of the I&U Group agricultural holding, owned by businessman Serhiy Tarasov. This is reported by Ukrainian News with reference to data from the court register.

According to the investigation, as a result of illegal actions by local village council officials, Serhiy Tarasov received one and a half thousand hectares of land in Kirovohrad Oblast for only 40 thousand hryvnias. In total, more than 10 people are involved in the scheme, including representatives of local self-government, Derzhheokadastr, private entrepreneurs, and the founder of I&U Group, Serhiy Tarasov.

The document states that the Mykilska village council became a participant in the "Mega-trend" company, contributing 10 chairs worth less than 2 thousand UAH to the authorized capital. Thus, the private company gained the right to preferential acquisition of 49 plots, with a total area of about 1,500 hectares.

A few months later, the village council sold its share in the company for 30 thousand hryvnias. And later, the company itself transferred its 100% rights to the founder of the I&U Group of companies, Serhiy Tarasov, for 40,000 UAH. Meanwhile, during the pre-trial investigation, an independent appraisal established that the market value of the company's rights at that time was over 15.4 million UAH.

According to law enforcement officers, the community suffered more than 10 million UAH in damages in this way. The investigation is ongoing.

Last year, the police sent a case to court regarding a similar land fraud, in which Serhiy Tarasov and his close associates are suspected. They are accused of seizing tens of thousands of hectares of military land. Law enforcement officers have declared the businessman on an international wanted list because he is hiding abroad, where the millionaire left under the pretext of treatment.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Real estate
Village
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast