Last week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 201 square kilometers of territory, taking advantage of the fact that the Russians lost the ability to use Starlink satellite internet terminals at the front. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as conveyed by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

The recaptured territories are almost equal to Russian gains for the entire month of December and represent the largest territory recaptured by Kyiv's forces in such a short period since the counteroffensive in June 2023, the publication states.

These territories are also located 80 kilometers east of the city of Zaporizhzhia, where Russian troops have made significant progress since the summer of 2025.

In mid-February, Moscow controlled 19.5% of Ukraine's territory, fully or partially, compared to 18.6% a year earlier. Approximately 7% - Crimea and part of Donbas - were already under Russian control before the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the publication states.

Recall

Over the past day, February 16, 201 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched two missile strikes, used five missiles, carried out 81 air strikes, and dropped 200 guided aerial bombs.

On Tuesday, February 17, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine with cruise missiles.