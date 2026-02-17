AFU liberated 201 km² of territory after Russians lost Starlink - ISW

$43.170.07
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 1186 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of Energy
04:30 AM • 16422 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 28089 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 37594 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 31049 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 47863 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32056 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57054 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27428 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30244 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to Ukraine
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
France plans to purchase Polish Piorun MANPADS for its own needs and for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine units
US military advisors arrive in Nigeria to combat terrorist groups
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 47862 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57052 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 88600 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Odesa Oblast
France
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Shahed-136
Film

AFU liberated 201 km² of territory after Russians lost Starlink - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Last week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 201 square kilometers of territory, taking advantage of the Russians' loss of Starlink. This is the largest recaptured territory since June 2023.

AFU liberated 201 km² of territory after Russians lost Starlink - ISW

Last week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 201 square kilometers of territory, taking advantage of the fact that the Russians lost the ability to use Starlink satellite internet terminals at the front. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as conveyed by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

The recaptured territories are almost equal to Russian gains for the entire month of December and represent the largest territory recaptured by Kyiv's forces in such a short period since the counteroffensive in June 2023, the publication states.

These territories are also located 80 kilometers east of the city of Zaporizhzhia, where Russian troops have made significant progress since the summer of 2025.

In mid-February, Moscow controlled 19.5% of Ukraine's territory, fully or partially, compared to 18.6% a year earlier. Approximately 7% - Crimea and part of Donbas - were already under Russian control before the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the publication states.

Recall

Over the past day, February 16, 201 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched two missile strikes, used five missiles, carried out 81 air strikes, and dropped 200 guided aerial bombs.

On Tuesday, February 17, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine with cruise missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

