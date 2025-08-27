$41.400.03
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 2718 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 14389 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 40131 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 38459 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 101823 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 71740 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 148838 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 151123 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 59156 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Administration does not deter: Demchenko stated that there are record holders for attempts to illegally cross the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, reported cases of detention of individuals who tried to illegally cross the border more than 10 times. Most such attempts are recorded on the borders with Romania and Moldova.

Administration does not deter: Demchenko stated that there are record holders for attempts to illegally cross the border

There are cases when people were detained several times for attempting to illegally cross the border outside checkpoints. There were also record holders who were detained more than 10 times. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to UNN.

Regarding attempts of illegal border crossing. They continue. Most such cases are recorded on the border with Romania, in second place is the border with Moldova. On other sections, such attempts occur in slightly smaller numbers. This is primarily the border with Hungary and Slovakia.

- said Demchenko.

According to him, the fewest illegal attempts to cross the border outside checkpoints occur on the border with Poland.

In the directions of checkpoints, offenders also try to use them to cross the border, and daily we detain those who forge documents or try to falsify their exit conditions, and such cases are recorded daily from several to 10. For such violations, especially attempts to forge documents, criminal liability is provided. We hand over such persons to the police authorities.

- Demchenko said.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service noted that administrative responsibility is provided for offenders who try to cross the border outside checkpoints.

Unfortunately, such responsibility does not deter offenders. Because there are cases when we detain people several times. There are also record holders who have been detained more than 10 times for continuing to try to illegally cross the border.

- Demchenko stated.

The government submitted a bill to the Rada on strengthening responsibility for illegal border crossing: how violators will be punished22.08.25, 11:33 • 3098 views

Addition

The police reported suspicion to a Kyiv resident who, for a monetary reward, promised to transport conscripts unhindered from Kyiv to Europe - first by train to the border region, and then by river across the border.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Train
National Police of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Europe
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Moldova
Kyiv
Poland