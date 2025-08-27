Administration does not deter: Demchenko stated that there are record holders for attempts to illegally cross the border

There are cases when people were detained several times for attempting to illegally cross the border outside checkpoints. There were also record holders who were detained more than 10 times. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to UNN.

Regarding attempts of illegal border crossing. They continue. Most such cases are recorded on the border with Romania, in second place is the border with Moldova. On other sections, such attempts occur in slightly smaller numbers. This is primarily the border with Hungary and Slovakia. - said Demchenko.

According to him, the fewest illegal attempts to cross the border outside checkpoints occur on the border with Poland.

In the directions of checkpoints, offenders also try to use them to cross the border, and daily we detain those who forge documents or try to falsify their exit conditions, and such cases are recorded daily from several to 10. For such violations, especially attempts to forge documents, criminal liability is provided. We hand over such persons to the police authorities. - Demchenko said.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service noted that administrative responsibility is provided for offenders who try to cross the border outside checkpoints.

Unfortunately, such responsibility does not deter offenders. Because there are cases when we detain people several times. There are also record holders who have been detained more than 10 times for continuing to try to illegally cross the border. - Demchenko stated.

Addition

The police reported suspicion to a Kyiv resident who, for a monetary reward, promised to transport conscripts unhindered from Kyiv to Europe - first by train to the border region, and then by river across the border.