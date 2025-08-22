$41.220.16
The government submitted a bill to the Rada on strengthening responsibility for illegal border crossing: how violators will be punished

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Yulia Svyrydenko registered a bill to strengthen responsibility for illegal border crossing. The document provides for clarification of administrative and criminal liability, as well as strengthening punishment for intermediaries.

The government submitted a bill to the Rada on strengthening responsibility for illegal border crossing: how violators will be punished

A bill on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and other laws, aimed at strengthening responsibility for offenses related to crossing the state border of Ukraine, has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The initiator was Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, details are available in the bill card, writes UNN.

Essence of the bill

The document proposes:

  • to clarify and strengthen administrative responsibility for illegal attempts to cross the state border;
    • to establish criminal liability in cases of repeated or organized crossing, including with the involvement of groups of persons or organized schemes;
      • to amend the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure effective investigation of such offenses;
        • to strengthen responsibility for persons who facilitate the illegal departure of citizens outside the country (intermediaries, organizers, carriers).

          Why this is important

          The initiative emerged against the backdrop of an increase in the number of attempts to illegally cross the Ukrainian border during the war and martial law restrictions.

          The bill is aimed at preventing illegal departures, combating "black" intermediaries, and strengthening border security. The bill was submitted for consideration by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

          The adoption of the changes will allow law enforcement agencies to respond more effectively to violations, and will also create an additional deterrent for individuals planning to use illegal schemes.

          Recall

          The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill that strengthens responsibility for violations by conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists regarding the period of stay outside Ukraine. It is proposed to supplement the Criminal Code with a new qualifying feature and establish criminal liability for illegal border crossing during martial law.

          President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to work out the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians. It is proposed to raise the age limit from 18 to 22 years.

