Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 13748 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 28418 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 50116 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 40949 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 74118 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 107245 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47847 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 57220 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 60572 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Abuse in humanitarian demining for UAH 129 million: law enforcement conducted searches and are identifying those involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating possible abuses during the procurement of humanitarian demining works for UAH 129 million. The land plot that was being demined was used for agricultural production.

Abuse in humanitarian demining for UAH 129 million: law enforcement conducted searches and are identifying those involved

An investigation is underway into possible abuses during the procurement of humanitarian demining works worth UAH 129 million. As part of the criminal proceedings, authorized searches have been conducted, and the circle of officials involved in possible abuses is being established, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the possible abuse of official position during the procurement of humanitarian demining works on agricultural lands (Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, in 2025, a budgetary institution, established in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, conducted open tenders and concluded a contract for demining a land plot with an area of over 1.7 thousand hectares, with a total value of UAH 129 million.

In addition to the main contractor, subcontracting organizations were involved in the work.

Prosecutors expose large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector - Prosecutor General's Office17.11.25, 15:04 • 5209 views

At the same time, the investigation established that during 2025, the specified land plot was actually used for agricultural production: sunflower and corn were sown, and winter wheat was harvested. This may indicate the absence of mine danger in certain areas and casts doubt on the justification of the planned budget expenditures.

Authorized searches were conducted as part of the criminal proceedings. Documents, electronic media, computer equipment, and other materials related to the planning, financing, and confirmation of the work's execution were seized. Currently, the seized materials are being analyzed, and the circle of officials and business entities involved in possible abuses is being established - summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

