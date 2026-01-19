Abuse in humanitarian demining for UAH 129 million: law enforcement conducted searches and are identifying those involved

An investigation is underway into possible abuses during the procurement of humanitarian demining works worth UAH 129 million. As part of the criminal proceedings, authorized searches have been conducted, and the circle of officials involved in possible abuses is being established, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the possible abuse of official position during the procurement of humanitarian demining works on agricultural lands (Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, in 2025, a budgetary institution, established in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, conducted open tenders and concluded a contract for demining a land plot with an area of over 1.7 thousand hectares, with a total value of UAH 129 million.

In addition to the main contractor, subcontracting organizations were involved in the work.

At the same time, the investigation established that during 2025, the specified land plot was actually used for agricultural production: sunflower and corn were sown, and winter wheat was harvested. This may indicate the absence of mine danger in certain areas and casts doubt on the justification of the planned budget expenditures.

Authorized searches were conducted as part of the criminal proceedings. Documents, electronic media, computer equipment, and other materials related to the planning, financing, and confirmation of the work's execution were seized. Currently, the seized materials are being analyzed, and the circle of officials and business entities involved in possible abuses is being established - summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.