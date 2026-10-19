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"Absolute barbarity" — Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region that killed children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

A Russian Shahed strike on a park near a café claimed the lives of six people, including two children. Another 14 people, including six children, were injured.

"Absolute barbarity" — Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strike on the Kharkiv region that killed children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian Shahed drone strike on a park near a café in the Kharkiv region, which killed six people, including an infant slightly over one year old and an 11-year-old girl. Another 14 people, including six children, were injured. The head of state wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

A horrific Russian strike in the Kharkiv region. A Shahed struck people directly — a park near an ordinary café. Absolute brutality. Six people were killed, including children. A girl was killed in a stroller. Her name was Angelina; she was slightly over a year old and was born in August 2025… Her mother’s name was Inna; she died in hospital… The other girl who was killed was 11 years old. My condolences to her family and loved ones. Another 14 people were injured, including six more children, the statement said

- the statement said.

Zelenskyy thanked partners for their support for Ukraine and called for air defenses to be strengthened, assistance to continue, and sanctions against Russia not to be lifted while the killings continue. He also called on the United States to apply the Lindsey Graham Act and Europe to continue supporting Ukraine. killings. The world has sufficient strength to stop the war. 

The occupiers struck a park in the Kharkiv region with a drone — two women and an infant in a stroller were killed19.10.26, 17:49 • 2108 views

Olga Rozgon

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