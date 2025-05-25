A woman's body was recovered from under the rubble in Mykolaiv: the number of victims has increased
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv on May 25, rescuers found the body of a dead woman under the rubble. In total, two people died and three were injured as a result of the occupiers' strike.
In Mykolaiv, as a result of the Russian shelling on May 25, there was one more dead - the body of a woman who had been searched for since the morning was pulled from under the rubble. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, UNN reports.
Details
Rescuers pulled the body of a dead woman from under the rubble. Work on dismantling emergency structures continues
At the same time, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, stated that two people died as a result of the Russian strike.
Three wounded are in stable serious condition. 13 people were accommodated in a dormitory
Reference
In recent days, the occupiers have massively hit Ukrainian cities with rockets and drones. As a result, cities such as Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kupyansk, as well as settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kyiv regions were affected. There are dead and wounded.
We also reported that in the Mykolaiv region 32 Russian drones were shot down, but two floors of a five-story building were destroyed.
Reminder
Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Keith Kellogg responded to the Russian shelling of Ukraine. He posted a photo of night Kyiv after the strikes and called for a ceasefire.