A woman's body was recovered from under the rubble in Mykolaiv: the number of victims has increased

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 143438 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 156687 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 231889 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 283974 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 176567 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 111607 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 107648 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74594 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57352 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54612 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
94%
746mm
Popular news

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM • 38201 views

In Mykolaiv, they continue to search for another woman under the rubble - Kim

May 25, 09:57 AM • 15676 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 100871 views

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

02:12 PM • 23427 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM • 38914 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 231889 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 283974 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 272483 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 364418 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 444059 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 101327 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 143438 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 52833 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 50426 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 55082 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

A woman's body was recovered from under the rubble in Mykolaiv: the number of victims has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv on May 25, rescuers found the body of a dead woman under the rubble. In total, two people died and three were injured as a result of the occupiers' strike.

A woman's body was recovered from under the rubble in Mykolaiv: the number of victims has increased

In Mykolaiv, as a result of the Russian shelling on May 25, there was one more dead - the body of a woman who had been searched for since the morning was pulled from under the rubble. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers pulled the body of a dead woman from under the rubble. Work on dismantling emergency structures continues

 – said the State Emergency Service.

At the same time, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, stated that two people died as a result of the Russian strike.

Three wounded are in stable serious condition. 13 people were accommodated in a dormitory

– the official wrote in Telegram.

Reference

In recent days, the occupiers have massively hit Ukrainian cities with rockets and drones. As a result, cities such as Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kupyansk, as well as settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kyiv regions were affected. There are dead and wounded.

We also reported that in the Mykolaiv region 32 Russian drones were shot down, but two floors of a five-story building were destroyed.

Reminder

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Keith Kellogg responded to the Russian shelling of Ukraine. He posted a photo of night Kyiv after the strikes and called for a ceasefire.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Keith Kellogg
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitalii Kim
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Chernihiv
Mykolaiv
Kupyansk
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,360.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,511.31