A woman's body was recovered from under the rubble in Mykolaiv: the number of victims has increased

In Mykolaiv, as a result of the Russian shelling on May 25, there was one more dead - the body of a woman who had been searched for since the morning was pulled from under the rubble. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers pulled the body of a dead woman from under the rubble. Work on dismantling emergency structures continues – said the State Emergency Service.

At the same time, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, stated that two people died as a result of the Russian strike.

Three wounded are in stable serious condition. 13 people were accommodated in a dormitory – the official wrote in Telegram.

Reference

In recent days, the occupiers have massively hit Ukrainian cities with rockets and drones. As a result, cities such as Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kupyansk, as well as settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kyiv regions were affected. There are dead and wounded.

We also reported that in the Mykolaiv region 32 Russian drones were shot down, but two floors of a five-story building were destroyed.

Reminder

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine Keith Kellogg responded to the Russian shelling of Ukraine. He posted a photo of night Kyiv after the strikes and called for a ceasefire.