In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, a fire broke out on the premises of a warehouse as a result of a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle crashing. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

"A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of a UAV crashing. Emergency services are on their way to the scene," the mayor wrote.

Information about casualties, the scale of the fire, and the consequences of the drone crash is currently being clarified.

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