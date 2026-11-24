In Kyiv, private vehicles may be allowed to travel across the Southern Bridge from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro as early as "today or tomorrow." Andrii Tkachov, acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this on November 24 during a national telethon, reports UNN.

Specialists are currently continuing to monitor the condition of the bridge following the partial restoration of traffic.

Details

According to Tkachov, a decision on allowing private vehicles to travel in both directions may be made based on the results of monitoring the condition of the bridge structure.

We are still observing and studying how the bridge is behaving, and we may make a decision today or tomorrow - Tkachov said.

At present, private vehicles may travel across the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank. At the same time, public transport is allowed to travel in the opposite direction. Tkachov also said that restrictions on private vehicles remain in place on the Northern Bridge. Traffic on the capital's other bridges is unrestricted.

Additional information

The Southern and Northern bridges were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on November 17. Following another shelling of the capital on November 20, traffic restrictions were tightened. At the same time, the timeline for the full restoration of train service on the green line of the capital's metro remains unknown.

Earlier, Oleksandr Kovtunov, head of the Darnytsia District State Administration, suggested that metro train service across the Southern Bridge might not be restored by the end of 2026. The final timeline will depend on the progress of the restoration work.

Metro service via the Southern Bridge may not be restored by New Year

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported on how Kyiv residents would get around without the Metro Bridge and other crossings, and whether a transport collapse would begin.