Metro service via the Southern Bridge is unlikely to be restored by the New Year: strikes damaged sections of the bridge used by the green metro line. This was stated by Oleksandr Kovtunov, head of the Darnytsia District State Administration in Kyiv, reports Novyny.LIVE, according to UNN.

Details

I cannot say exactly when all the work will be completed, but I think it will be done as quickly as possible. There, as I keep saying, nothing particularly complicated, mega-complicated, has happened. Yes, there is work to be done, yes, we need to work on it, but technically all of this is possible and everything will definitely be done. However, it seems to me that completing it by the New Year is unrealistic - Kovtunov said.

At the same time, according to him, after reversible traffic was introduced, the traffic situation on the Darnytsia Bridge improved, although problems still remain.

Traffic from the left bank to the right bank was opened on one lane; there is fairly serious damage. But it is the kind that can be calmly repaired, in principle. Therefore, it seems to me that all the services are handling these issues as part of their normal operations. Of course, everyone is working as quickly as possible to complete the work promptly. Technically, I do not see any construction-related difficulties that would prevent this work from being carried out - Kovtunov noted.

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