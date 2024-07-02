A thunderstorm is approaching the western regions: power engineers warn of possible blackouts
As of 9:00 a.m. on July 2, 245 settlements were without power, and further complications in the work of utilities and energy companies in the western regions of Ukraine are possible.
As of 9:00 a.m. on July 2, 245 settlements were without power due to thunderstorms. According to weather forecasters , thunderstorms are expected in the western regions of Ukraine today, July 2, with rain and hail in some places. There is a possibility that the weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of utilities and energy companies. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.
According to the Hydrometeorological Center, rains, thunderstorms, hail, and gales of 15-20 m/s are expected in the western and Zhytomyr regions, with significant rains in the Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Khmelnytsky regions; temperature at night will be 15-20°, and 22-27° during the day. In the Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, there will be no precipitation at night, short-term rains during the day, thunderstorms in some places; the temperature will be 17-22° at night, 29-34° during the day.
There is a possibility that severe weather conditions may lead to difficulties in the operation of utilities and energy companies in these areas of the country, but all services are prepared to deal with the consequences of weather conditions in case such damage occurs
According to the agency, 245 settlements were without power as of 9:00 a.m. due to thunderstorms. Most of them - 101 - are in Khmelnytsky region. Subscribers in Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zhytomyr regions are also without power due to the weather.
The weather also caused a power company's overhead line to be disconnected in Zakarpattia. As a result, substations, household consumers, and the railroad lost power, causing disruptions to train traffic. All consumers have been supplied with electricity.
