Ministry of Energy hopes that the situation with power outages will improve in the coming weeks

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 70328 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99401 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 177770 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 223362 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137593 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 365319 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180920 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149195 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197685 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 70245 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 65016 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 78695 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79862 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99319 views
Ministry of Energy hopes that the situation with power outages will improve in the coming weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 79335 views

The situation in Ukraine's power grid remains challenging due to ongoing Russian attacks on energy facilities and increased consumption caused by the heat wave, but is expected to improve in the coming weeks.

Ministry of Energy hopes that the situation with power outages will improve in the coming weeks

Currently, the situation in the energy system remains quite difficult due to constant hostile shelling of energy facilities and heat, which has increased consumption, but it may improve in the coming weeks. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The situation is very difficult. Russian attacks continue. Unfortunately, almost every week we have additional damage due to attacks on energy facilities, targeted attacks on energy facilities. We are trying, and we are succeeding, to keep the system in stable, synchronized operation with the European power grid. However, we do this both through internal generation and by using outage schedules. We also see the temperature, we see that consumption has increased due to the terrible heat. We hope that the situation will improve in the coming weeks

- Hrynchuk said.

Details

She added that the repair campaign for the damaged systems is also underway.

"Now is probably one of the most difficult periods when we have a heat wave and consumption is growing. Now we all need to be patient so that we can prepare for the periods that may be more difficult - the winter period," added Hrynchuk.

She also said that nuclear generation covers more than half of electricity consumption.

"This is our basic generation. Fortunately, this is the generation that allows us to keep the system in stable operation and ensures that we can keep the system synchronized, in stable operation. Yes, there are periodic outages, but nuclear provides this base load and generation. Every year, we have to perform maintenance on nuclear units if we plan to have these units operate continuously during the winter, and this is not the first winter, given the circumstances we are in, we try to ensure that all the units under our control are in operation during the heating season. To do this, we need to replace fuel and carry out maintenance. This is not only to ensure that they work in winter, but also to ensure nuclear and radiation safety," Hrynchuk said.

Recall

As of this morning, 177 settlements in 3 regions of Ukraine were without power in the morning, most of them in Khmelnytsky region.

Today, July 2, there will be power outage schedules throughout Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
