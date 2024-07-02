Ministry of Energy hopes that the situation with power outages will improve in the coming weeks

Currently, the situation in the energy system remains quite difficult due to constant hostile shelling of energy facilities and heat, which has increased consumption, but it may improve in the coming weeks. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The situation is very difficult. Russian attacks continue. Unfortunately, almost every week we have additional damage due to attacks on energy facilities, targeted attacks on energy facilities. We are trying, and we are succeeding, to keep the system in stable, synchronized operation with the European power grid. However, we do this both through internal generation and by using outage schedules. We also see the temperature, we see that consumption has increased due to the terrible heat. We hope that the situation will improve in the coming weeks - Hrynchuk said.

She added that the repair campaign for the damaged systems is also underway.

"Now is probably one of the most difficult periods when we have a heat wave and consumption is growing. Now we all need to be patient so that we can prepare for the periods that may be more difficult - the winter period," added Hrynchuk.

She also said that nuclear generation covers more than half of electricity consumption.

"This is our basic generation. Fortunately, this is the generation that allows us to keep the system in stable operation and ensures that we can keep the system synchronized, in stable operation. Yes, there are periodic outages, but nuclear provides this base load and generation. Every year, we have to perform maintenance on nuclear units if we plan to have these units operate continuously during the winter, and this is not the first winter, given the circumstances we are in, we try to ensure that all the units under our control are in operation during the heating season. To do this, we need to replace fuel and carry out maintenance. This is not only to ensure that they work in winter, but also to ensure nuclear and radiation safety," Hrynchuk said.

As of this morning, 177 settlements in 3 regions of Ukraine were without power in the morning, most of them in Khmelnytsky region.

Today, July 2, there will be power outage schedules throughout Ukraine.