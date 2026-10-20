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A Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of three district heating plant workers; two civilians were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

In Kramatorsk, Russian guided aerial bombs killed three employees of the heat supply organization. They were preparing the networks for the heating season.

A Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of three district heating plant workers; two civilians were injured

In Kramatorsk, three employees of a heat-supply company were killed as a result of a Russian airstrike involving guided aerial bombs. The men were inspecting the condition of the networks and preparing them for the heating season to ensure the city would have heat in winter. The Kramatorsk City Council reports this, UNN writes.

Today, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, three men were killed — born in 1978, 1984, and 1979. All of them were employees of one of the city's heat-supply companies

- the statement said.

At one of the locations, employees of the heat-supply company were inspecting the networks and checking their readiness for the heating season. They were working to ensure that the city could get through the winter, that the homes of Kramatorsk residents would be warm, and that life in the community would continue.

the Russians killed people who stayed with their city until the very end. People who did not leave Kramatorsk and continued working for its residents even when the very possibility of safely doing their jobs every day was under threat

- the City Council stated.

A Russian drone attacked the Kyiv–Odesa highway: three people killed, others injured20.10.26, 10:17 • 3000 views

Olga Rozgon

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