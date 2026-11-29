A powerful storm hit Kuban and the temporarily occupied Crimea; wind gusts are toppling trees, tearing down public transport stops, and overturning trucks. Monitoring and local Telegram channels report this, writes UNN.

Details

On the highway between Novorossiysk and Kabardinka, strong winds overturned a heavy truck, which crashed into a metal support. In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a large tree branch fell onto a moving car and shattered the windshield. The woman behind the wheel injured her arm and was hospitalized.

In Anapa, strong winds nearly swept two fishermen out into the open sea. The men went fishing in an inflatable boat, but were unable to return to shore on their own. Rescuers came to their aid; the men did not require medical assistance.

Wind speeds may exceed 130 km/h

Due to the bad weather, freight traffic on the M-4 "Don" highway has been restricted in the area of Gelendzhik and Novorossiysk.

According to weather forecasts, the storm will continue for several more days, and wind gusts may exceed 130 km/h.

A weak magnetic storm is expected in Ukraine on November 29 — Meteoagent