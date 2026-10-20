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A person was killed and 18 others injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on October 20 — Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

A person was killed and 18 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv. Twelve of those wounded remain in hospitals; medical facilities and an energy facility were damaged.

A person was killed and 18 others injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on October 20 — Klitschko

Throughout October 20, Russian forces carried out a series of attacks on Kyiv, killing one person and leaving another 18 people injured. Of them, 12 victims remain in inpatient wards of hospitals in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN writes.

Details

During the day, Russian drones attacked several districts of the capital. In particular, in the Solomianskyi district, a drone struck the top floor of a medical facility, partially destroying the roof. Drone debris also fell onto railway tracks, but no fire broke out.

In the Holosiivskyi district, drone debris damaged the upper floors of another medical facility. As a result, two people were injured and received medical assistance at the scene. Debris also fell in an open area near residential buildings.

Strikes on energy facilities and other districts of the capital

One of the most serious episodes of the attack was the crash of a Russian drone near a gas station on the boundary between Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. According to preliminary reports from the city authorities, one person was killed there and seven others were injured. Five of the wounded were hospitalized.

The enemy struck the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute in Kyiv; one patient was injured20.10.26, 17:54 • 3216 views

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, Russian forces struck one of the energy facilities. Following the strikes on the energy infrastructure, partial power outages occurred in several districts of the capital.

In addition, in the Desnianskyi district, a drone strike was recorded in an open area near a green zone, and later against a warehouse building. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a garage cooperative.

Following the attacks of October 20, the number of people injured in the capital rose to 18, 12 of whom require inpatient treatment. Emergency services worked at the strike sites, eliminating the aftermath of the shelling and inspecting the damaged facilities.

Four districts in Kyiv partially without power due to the Russian attack — where electric public transport services have been suspended20.10.26, 18:21 • 15203 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
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Vitali Klitschko
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