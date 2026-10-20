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The enemy struck the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute in Kyiv; one patient was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

One patient was injured as a result of the strike on the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute. This is already the second attack on the medical facility following the shelling on September 28, 2025.

The enemy struck the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute in Kyiv; one patient was injured

The Russian army attacked the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv, injuring one patient. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN writes. 

The Russians have struck a hospital again. This time, it was the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute of the National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv. This has happened for the second time. Last year, the strike hit the institute’s fourth floor, and now it has hit the sixth floor, where the operating room is located. Fortunately, no one was killed. One patient was injured and received all the necessary medical assistance 

- Koretskyi reported.

According to the prime minister, the Institute saves the lives of people with heart conditions from across Ukraine — patients undergo surgery there, recover after heart attacks, and are given their lives back.

We remind you

The Russians’ first attack on the Strazhesko Institute took place on September 28, 2025. During the shelling, 50-year-old Oksana Katerusha, a nurse, and a patient at the institute were killed.

Antonina Tumanova

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