Four districts in Kyiv partially without power due to the Russian attack — where electric public transport services have been suspended

Due to the enemy attack on the capital’s energy facilities, four districts are partially without power; because of the lack of voltage, electric transport services have been temporarily suspended, UNN reports, citing DTEK and Kyivpastrans.

Kyiv: due to the attack on the capital’s energy facilities, the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Pecherskyi districts are partially without power - DTEK reported.

According to the company, energy workers are already working to restore power as quickly as possible.

We would add

According to Kyivpastrans, due to the lack of voltage in the power system, electric transport services have been temporarily suspended on Dehtiarivska Street, Danyla Shcherbakivskoho Street, Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, Yakuba Kolasa Street, Sevastopol Square, Valerii Marchenko Square, at Lukianivska metro station, and at Shuliavska metro station.

They promise to provide additional information about the resumption of services and further changes to the operation of public transport.

The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was not damaged, but traffic on it is difficult