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The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was not damaged, but traffic on it is difficult

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Kyiv City State Administration denied that the Northern Bridge had been hit. Traffic is difficult due to the documenting of the consequences of the attack near the structure.

The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was not damaged, but traffic on it is difficult

The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was not hit, while traffic on the bridge may be disrupted. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the disruption to traffic on the Northern Bridge is related to the need for law enforcement officers to document the consequences of the attack near the artificial structure.

There may also be deviations from the schedule of public transport operating across the bridge.

Enemy UAV attack on Kyiv: one person killed, seven injured, medical facility damaged20.10.26, 15:12 • 3106 views

It should be added

Earlier, information about a "hit" on the Northern Bridge had circulated on social media.

Antonina Tumanova

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