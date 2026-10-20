Enemy UAV attack on Kyiv: one person killed, seven injured, medical facility damaged

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

One person was killed and seven others injured in Kyiv as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs; five of them were hospitalized. In the Solomianskyi district, a drone struck the top floor of a medical facility, partially damaging the roof. Debris was also reported in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN writes.

Seven people have been injured in the capital so far, where an enemy UAV fell near a gas station on the border with Kyiv region. Medics hospitalized five of the injured. One person was killed.

It was also reported that, in the Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck the top floor of a medical facility. The roof was partially destroyed.

Debris struck the Institute of Cardiology in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in an open area not far from residential buildings.

In the Solomianskyi district, UAV debris fell onto railway tracks. There is no fire.

Emergency services are heading to the site.

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