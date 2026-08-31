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A passenger ferry capsized off the coast of Cyprus – 8 dead, 18 people missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

A ferry carrying 267 people capsized off Cyprus: 8 died, 18 are missing. The captain and seven crew members were detained.

A passenger ferry capsized off the coast of Cyprus – 8 dead, 18 people missing

At least 8 people have died, while another 18 are considered missing following the accident involving a passenger ferry off the coast of northern Cyprus. Most of the people on board were rescued, the BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

There were 259 passengers and 8 crew members on board. The ferry departed from Kyrenia for Turkey at around 12:30 p.m. local time, after which it began taking on water and capsized.

According to Ünal Üstel, head of the Turkish Cypriot administration, the vessel was hit by 2 waves. After the first, the captain tried to stabilize the ferry, but the second wave caused water to enter the vessel.

The captain and crew members were detained

The captain and 7 crew members were detained as part of an investigation into the causes of the disaster. Authorities are also trying to retrieve the ferry’s "black box," as the vessel sank completely after the accident.

There are no Ukrainians among those affected after a ferry capsized off Northern Cyprus30.08.26, 21:25 • 6278 views

Helicopters and coast guard boats were involved in the search-and-rescue operation. Turkey also sent forces to assist in the search for 18 people whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The Turkish-flagged Filo Jet ferry was scheduled to depart on Saturday, but the voyage was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. One local resident who helped rescue around 65 people told the BBC that the sea remained rough and it was dangerous to set sail.

A ferry capsized off Cyprus — 159 of the 267 people on board were rescued30.08.26, 16:27 • 8768 views

Stepan Haftko

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