A ferry capsized off Cyprus — 159 of the 267 people on board were rescued

A passenger ferry carrying 267 people capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus. It happened several kilometers from the port city of Kyrenia, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

The vessel was drifting in the Mediterranean upside down, while some passengers wearing life jackets clung to the hull.

According to Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul, at least 159 people have been rescued so far. There were 259 passengers and eight crew members on board in total. After the accident, people ended up in the water.

According to preliminary data, the ferry was traveling from Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Taşucu and began taking on water approximately six kilometers from the shore.

Coast guard boats, a military rescue helicopter, and other vessels were dispatched to the scene. It is currently unknown why the ferry capsized in calm sea conditions.

Reminder

The Turkish Naval Forces, together with the Somali Armed Forces, liberated the cargo ship MV LATUF, which had been seized by pirates in Somali waters. During the 10-day operation, 14 pirates were eliminated and four of their vessels were destroyed.