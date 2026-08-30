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There are no Ukrainians among those affected after a ferry capsized off Northern Cyprus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The Foreign Ministry reported that there are no Ukrainians among those affected. Rescuers are searching for possible missing persons.

There are no Ukrainians among those affected after a ferry capsized off Northern Cyprus

There are no Ukrainians among those affected by the ferry capsizing off the coast of Northern Cyprus. At the same time, rescuers continue searching for people who may still be missing. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports this, UNN writes.

According to information from our embassy, as of now there are no Ukrainians among those affected

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

At the same time, UNN learned from its own sources that there are no Turkish citizens among those affected. According to the source, the damaged vessels may have been in an area prohibited for navigation.

Among the Turks, as among the Greeks, the issue of the damaged vessels is becoming increasingly prominent; a Turkish sailor died a few days ago, and then there were more damaged vessels. They were in an area prohibited for navigation—but I have nothing to tell you publicly on this matter for now

- the source said.

We remind you

The ferry traveling from Kyrenia to Taşucu capsized 6 km from the shore. At least 159 people were rescued, and a search operation is ongoing.

The search for 56 Ukrainians after the floods in Nepal is not over yet — MFA30.08.26, 11:45 • 12534 views

Olga Rozgon

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